Context Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 125,412 Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Context Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $146,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $147,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $191,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

TCAC stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.