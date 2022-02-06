Context Advisory LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000.

Get DTRT Health Acquisition alerts:

DTRTU opened at $10.09 on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.