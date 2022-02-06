Context Advisory LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXUSU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $10,079,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,289,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,583,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,309,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,054,000.

Shares of Oxus Acquisition stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

