Context Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Context Advisory LLC raised its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 11,509.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC owned 3.57% of Goal Acquisitions worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,411,000.

Shares of PUCK stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

