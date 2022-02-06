Context Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 952,152 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 952,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,264,000. CF Acquisition Corp. IV comprises approximately 0.9% of Context Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Context Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.50% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 599,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 99,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of CFIV stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.