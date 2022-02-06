Context Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 205,816 Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 205,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZNTE. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,752,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

