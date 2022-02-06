Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.03 and a beta of 1.08. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.39.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.