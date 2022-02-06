Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Gap Down to $55.97

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 55.97, but opened at 53.82. Consensus Cloud Solutions shares last traded at 52.56, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

CCSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 58.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

