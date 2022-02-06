ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

