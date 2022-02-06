ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

NYSE:COP opened at $91.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

