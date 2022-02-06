Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report sales of $84.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.43 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $70.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $363.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.84 million to $364.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $389.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 354,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 454,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

