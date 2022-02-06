Compass Minerals International (CMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $55.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

