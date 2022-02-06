Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.86 ($23.30).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.56), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($255,084.70).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,734 ($23.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £30.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,626.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,546.74. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,797 ($24.16).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

