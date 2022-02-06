Comparing Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) & L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Virgin Orbit and L3Harris Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 0 0 N/A L3Harris Technologies 1 3 8 0 2.58

L3Harris Technologies has a consensus price target of $245.27, indicating a potential upside of 15.02%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Virgin Orbit.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies 10.36% 13.26% 7.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and L3Harris Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $17.81 billion 2.35 $1.12 billion $9.11 23.41

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment comprises space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense; avionics; and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment comprises of tactical communications; broadband communications; integrated vision solutions; and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment compose defense aviation products; security, detection and other commercial aviation products; air traffic management; and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

