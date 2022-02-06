Comparing Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) & Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 40.63% 13.18% 0.73%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxford Bank and Swedbank AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 1 7 5 0 2.31

Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $185.67, suggesting a potential upside of 897.14%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Bank and Swedbank AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) $5.81 billion 3.63 $1.41 billion $2.16 8.62

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment develops corporate and capital market products for the rest of the bank and the savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment handles customers located in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Group Functions and Others segment consists of centralized business support units and the product areas group lending and payments, and group savings. The company was founded by Eduard Ludendorff on October 28, 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

