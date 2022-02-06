Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,310 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $180,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 75.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BVN. TheStreet downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

