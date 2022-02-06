Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Sells $258,225.00 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.91 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

