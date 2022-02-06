Colliers Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.