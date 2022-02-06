Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $175.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

CIGI stock opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $96.50 and a one year high of $151.14.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

