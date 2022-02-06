CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0572 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $40.56 million and approximately $765,053.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00111828 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

