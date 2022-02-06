Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.09

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.09 and traded as low as $21.41. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 18,076 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $210.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $115,057 and have sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

