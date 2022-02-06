Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.14. Clorox has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

