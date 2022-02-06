Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CIVB stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,074. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $363.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 55.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

