Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

