Citigroup Increases Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target to €12.10

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup to €12.10 ($13.60) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.26.

IBDRY opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

