Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,852,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,493,000.

LIT opened at $78.40 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

