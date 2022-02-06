Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,143 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,143 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 809,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 310,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.