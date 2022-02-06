Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,143 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,143 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 809,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 310,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.22.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.