Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $197.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $156.19 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.08.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

