Citigroup Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

DT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.97, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

