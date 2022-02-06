Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,409 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,840 shares of company stock worth $1,588,165.

Shares of FTCI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCI. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

