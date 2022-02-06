Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $9.44 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,374. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.16 and a 200-day moving average of $262.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,631.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

