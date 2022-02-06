Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 117.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,344 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

CZR stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. 2,309,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.