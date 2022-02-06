Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 157,553 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,553 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,356. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

