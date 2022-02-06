Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 36.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $5,846,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.52.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $221.37 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average of $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

