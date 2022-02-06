CIBC Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIA. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.70.
TSE SIA opened at C$15.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.72 and a 1-year high of C$16.85.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
