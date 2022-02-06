CIBC Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIA. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.70.

TSE SIA opened at C$15.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.72 and a 1-year high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

