CIBC Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$135.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

