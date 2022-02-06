CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 84,178 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $18.48.

CIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CI Financial by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

