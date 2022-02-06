Chegg (CHGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CHGG stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -438.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

