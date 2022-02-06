Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Lowered by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 3.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $128.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

