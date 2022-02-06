CGI Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
