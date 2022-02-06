CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for CF Industries for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Lower domestic urea production is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. CF Industries is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. It remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.58.

NYSE CF opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $75.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,100 shares of company stock worth $13,105,784. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

