Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

