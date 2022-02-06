Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.81.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

