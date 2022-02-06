Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $123,000 Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,415,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $391.64 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

