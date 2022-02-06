Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

