Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

