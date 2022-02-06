Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $156.51 on Friday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $126.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 10.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 12.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 268.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

