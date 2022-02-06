Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $278.00 at Tigress Financial

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target upped by Tigress Financial from $270.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.82.

CAT stock opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average is $205.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

