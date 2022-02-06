Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 128.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,339 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

