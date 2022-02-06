Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.
Shares of CARS opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
