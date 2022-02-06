Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of CARS opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

